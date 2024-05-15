Radical jEEW Settlers Block Aid Truck and Attack Driver





Much needed aid was headed to Gaza, where there's a severe food shortage and people have died of hunger.





Yesterday, Settler mobs destroyed Aid. Today they decided to beat up the driver. These scenes are becoming more rampant as the day roll on. 2024/05/15





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





