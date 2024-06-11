Christian J. Pinto, Bible & Christian History, “coronavirus Committee”, Catholic Knights Business to Baseball

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-06-10 Christian J. Pinto
Topic list:
* Christian J. Pinto and the Jesuits
* Isolating Johnny and his message.
* “A Lamp In The Dark”
* Hatred against “The Morning Star”
* Catholics are experts on the Bible.
* William Tyndale: God’s Rebel
* Ian Paisley: an Irish John Hagee
* Geneva Bible vs. KJV: exactly why was it outlawed again?
* Catholic “Mass” and “Purgatory”: the highest of blasphemies.
* “Sound the Battle Cry” says Nathaniel Marino (but not for Johnny)
* Francis wants to laugh: from “Whoopi Goldberg” to “Jimmy” Fallon to the “G7”
* “Calvinism”
* Reiner Fuellmich’s coronavirus Committee interviews Carlo Mary Vigano.
* Jesuits writing videogames (Johnny HATES car games—especially car-JACKING games).
* Sam Tripoli is now Kreeschian
* Chris Cornell vanishes in a Dodge (talking cars with Tommy)
* The Roman Catholic female “Police Chief” of Little Rome on the Potomac
* Baseball Jesuits, Moneybag Jesuits, Big Business Jesuits: all Knights of Malta
_____________________
