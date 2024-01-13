Hiding, surviving in the wilderness 1/12/24:

Disease - X meeting the 17th. about lock downs world wide. Small fires to cook and for warmth. Hot summer weather. Walking in the woods, looking for signs of wildlife. Developing your night vision and using red, green light. Uncle Al's video Three Days of Darkness......God Bless us all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.