T.D. Jakes Named in Sean "Diddy" Combs Lawsuit

Ordinarily I don’t waste time talking about tabloid trash news. From time to time, however, a tabloid story grows legs. Such is the case involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, Puffy and P. Diddy. On Monday, federal agents raided Diddy’s mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. Various news reports said the searches are part of a sex trafficking investigation. Raids by Homeland Security agents arriving in helicopters and armored trucks are not Diddy’s only legal problems. Over the past 4 months, five lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, sexual violence, and sex trafficking have been filed against Diddy. Inside the lawsuits are a list of famous names. That’s what got my attention.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 03/27/2024





Mar 27 2024 TD Jakes Named in Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit





