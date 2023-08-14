BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI Technology Programmed to Push Anti-Christian Narrative by Its Developers - Jeff Lindsay
48 views • 08/14/2023

Artificial Intelligence (Al) is not currently at a level to pose a serious threat to humanity, says Jeff Lindsay. As president of Planet Lindsay, Jeff has used a wide variety of AI tools in his work involving intellectual property and technology, and has reported on both strengths and weaknesses. He explains that Al is not inherently evil, and it's not the technology itself that poses danger. Rather, we should be more worried about who controls the technology. He also shares how AI chatbots tend to be riddled with sloppy information or stark untruths while being very careful to push key narratives on many topics. Additionally, Jeff raises questions about the motives of major leaders in the AI field who are calling for government regulation of Al.



TAKEAWAYS


AI chatbots can be inaccurate or even clever liars on many sensitive subjects and should be used with caution


Al technology is a tool that governments and their partners may use to shape narratives and push an anti-Christian agenda


AI will be increasingly used in education and learning, and could improperly influence how kids think and what they believe


China is rapidly surpassing the United States in terms of technological supremacy in several key areas



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

My Patriot Supply: http://www.preparewithtina.com/

AI Will Disrupt the Food Industry Article: https://bit.ly/3NEO2tD

The New American A.I. Article: https://bit.ly/3NI211Q

GABB Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina

Conquering Innovation Fatigue Book: https://amzn.to/445vKb4


🔗 CONNECT WITH JEFF LINDSAY

Website: https://www.jefflindsay.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mormanity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jefflindsay

Blog: https://www.arisefromthedust.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH PLANET LINDSAY

Website: https://www.planetlindsay.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
educationtechnologyaiartificial intelligencechatbotstina griffincounter culture mom showjeff lindsaygovernment anti christian
