Technocracy and the Threat of CBDCs

CBDCs are more than just digital dollars—they represent a programmable system of control where every transaction can be monitored, restricted, or even denied. If money itself becomes a tool for enforcing social credit and compliance, do we risk losing not only economic freedom but the very foundation of free will in society?
