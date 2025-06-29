BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Throne in Elam The King, the Beast, and the Divorce of Babylon!
YAHWEH/YESHUA'S SERVENT
YAHWEH/YESHUA'S SERVENT
40 views • 2 months ago

Shalom and welcome back to The Ancient Pathway. In this powerful teaching, we unravel the prophetic mystery of Elam, the Antichrist’s throne, and the spiritual adultery of Jerusalem — revealed as Mystery Babylon. Yah declares judgment not only on the nations, but on the harlot city married to the Beast. 📜 From Jeremiah 49 to Revelation 17, this video uncovers the spiritual throne of the Antichrist in Elam, the counterfeit covenant forged with the Beast, and Yahushua’s return to issue a righteous divorce — severing the harlot from His people and preparing New Jerusalem for a purified remnant. If this message convicts you, share it. Let the trumpet sound. Come out from among her, for the time is short and the judgment is sure. Subscribe, comment, and join the remnant walking the narrow path. Much love, in Yahushua’s name. Shabbat Shalom.

iranprophecyspiritual warfareend times prophecycome out of herend times churchwatchman warningthrone in elamelamjeremiah 49 prophecyantichrist throne revealedmystery babylon exposeddivorce of jerusalemyahushua judgmentrevelation 17 teachingbeast and harlotelam and the antichristnew jerusalem brideprophetic divorcetorah awakened remnantthe ancient pathwaybible prophecy nowremnant called out
