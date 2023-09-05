X22 REPORT Ep. 3155a - People See The Economic Matrix, The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is A Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3155a - Sept 4, 2023
People See Through The Economic Matrix, The [CB]/[WEF] Agenda Is A Hoax
As countries continue to follow the green new deal agenda they are now discovering that energy costs are going through the rough, backlash is coming. Jobs numbers are manipulated and the Biden admin are now substituting illegals for American workers. The people are now seeing through the [CB]/[WEF] economic matrix.
