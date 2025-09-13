The Charlie Kirk Suspect Arrested!

In this X Space, philosopher Stefan Molyneux investigates the tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, analyzing the implications and motivations behind the act. Stefan reflects on Kirk's qualities and the profound impact of his loss, while discussing the current polarization in political discourse. Examining the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, Stefan considers the influences that may have led to this violence and the role of social media in exacerbating ideological conflicts. He concludes with a call for introspection and a return to civility in our discussions.





