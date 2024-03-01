BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophetic Dream - How God Will Protect Us During the Tribulation
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
117 views • 03/01/2024

My sister-in-law had a prophetic dream recently that I wanted to share with you all. She is a newer Christian and hasn't grown up being told how the end times are supposedly supposed to go. Many of us who don't think God is going to beam up a privileged few Christians while in other Countries and throughout history Christians were not spared the persecution of mankind. But, we wonder how God will get us through the Great Tribulation. We know that in Noah's day he provided a boat. We know that in Moses day he led the people out of Egypt. But, how will God preserve us in this wicked generation? This dream provided some answers for me. Prophetic people such as Randy Kay who died clinically for 30 minutes and saw the Tribulation says that heaven will come down to earth at one point before God's wrath. I was perplexed as to what that actually meant. After my sister-in-law's dream I finally am able to see what this might mean. Jesus actually prayed, "My prayer is not that you take them out of the world but that you protect them from the evil one." John 17:15. After the Tribulation when Jesus does come, he will have had the sheep separated from the goats while we could yet still be here. This video was done also in loving memory of my late husband Pedro da Silva as this is his sister Maria's dream. We miss you and will see you soon my beloved. Jesus has us.

end timesrevelationprophetic dreamjesus returndivine protectionother dimensionholy spirit message
