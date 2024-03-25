BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KATE MIDDLETON'S CANCER PSYOP EXPOSED! - mRNA Cancer Vaccines & The REAL Cure!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
Follow
1240 views • 03/25/2024

Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson of Richardson Nutritional Center about the news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis as the media promotes mRNA injections to cure cancer.

King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have cancer allegedly as well.

The videos coming out of Princess Kate Middleton are clearly rendered by artificial intelligence. There is something very nefarious happening before out eyes as so-called "turbo cancer" explodes worldwide following the covid "vaccines."


John Richardson breaks down what he believes is happening and the push to bring pharma dependence worldwide despite options like laetrile found in apricot seeds and the countless studies that show the benefits of "Vitamin B17."


Is this a psyop to cover up the damage of the vaccines while at the same time getting people to accept the new cancer narrative based on big pharma?


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Keywords
cancerfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticsvaccinenwoconspiracycancer cureg edward griffinjosh sigurdsonlaetrileamygdalinvitamin b17kate middletonapricot seedswamking charlesturbo cancerworld without cancer
