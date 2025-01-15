Federal Robbery: Asset Forfeiture Program Helps States Steal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Civil asset forfeiture is theft. Despite the fact that a growing number of states are limiting or even ending this practice, there’s a massive loophole. A federal program called “equitable sharing” not only allows state and local law enforcement to bypass these restrictions but actively encourages it. In this episode, learn what it is and what states can do to bring it to an end.
Path to Liberty: January 15, 2025