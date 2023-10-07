Mass Graves of Thousands of Children Killed By Fauci In Illegal Experiments Found in NYC

The corpses of thousands of children killed by Dr. Anthony Fauci in illegal medical experiments have been uncovered in Hawthorne, New York, strengthening the case to have the former NIH director charged with crimes against humanity and crimes against children.

In the same way that Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s crimes horrified the world when his atrocities were exposed after WW2, the scope and reach of Fauci’s horrific experiments on animals and children are leaving investigators stunned.

Why isn’t this front-page news in every newspaper in the country? Where is the mainstream media? The short answer is mainstream media is hard at work covering up the crimes of the globalist elite, including the depraved crimes of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

- If you care about your financial freedom, download this free report about gold today: https://www.wealthresearchgroup.com/el-cheapgold1051

Mirrored - The People's Voice

