Looking for CLUES in the CANADIAN FIRES

Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has analyzed 38 California fires and has come up with hundreds of photographic evidence of IMPOSSIBLE normal fire behavior. Let's use this information to help us look for CLUES in the CANADIAN fires to see if the same anamolies exist

I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One!If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674





✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS

Save 10% Use code: happy10

https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org





✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv





✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: https://www.youtube.com/@TrueHopeDavid

TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement





✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level.

Go here to subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/





✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7





✅ SUBSCRIBE to this channel for daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall





✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall





✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur





✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx





✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn





✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com





✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar





✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE:

INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2323622

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht





✅ FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn





✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]





✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org





✅ Your financial gift can be sent via SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!