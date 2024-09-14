BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Trudeau: Canada Fully Supports UKR's use of long-range weaponry to strike into Russia - fully supporting WW3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
108 views • 8 months ago

❗️Trudeau declares that Canada fully supports Ukraine's use of long-range weaponry to strike into Russia.

☢️Anyone with common sense realizes this will escalate quickly into a total nuclear war!

⚠️Justin Trudeau is openly supporting starting WWIII!

Subscribe @AussieCossack

ADDING:

❗️Dmitry Medvedev: (who needs an Apocalypse?)

"What do Western leaders and their war-playing political establishment think about our country's reaction to probable missile strikes "deep into the territory"? Here's what: the Russians talk a lot about responding with weapons of mass destruction, but do nothing. These are just "verbal interventions." The Russians will not cross the line. They are just scaring us. They don't need a nuclear conflict, they have more to lose, including the support of the "global south." And anyway - who needs an apocalypse? 

What can you say: nobody needs a nuclear conflict, it's true. It is a very bad story with a very difficult outcome. That is why the decision to use nuclear weapons (non-strategic or even more so strategic) has not been made so far. Although, frankly speaking, there are formal prerequisites for this, understandable to the entire world community and corresponding to our doctrine of nuclear deterrence. The situation with Kursk, for example. But Russia is showing patience. After all, it is obvious that a nuclear response is an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences.

However, the pompous Anglo-Saxon bastards do not want to admit one thing: any patience comes to an end. And those moderate Western analysts who warned will ultimately be right: “Yes, the Russians will most likely not respond in this way… although there is still a possibility. Besides, the response could also be using new means of delivery in non-nuclear equipment.”

And then that's it. A giant grey melted spot on the site of the "Mother of the Russian cities". Holy sh*t! It's impossible, but it happened…"

Subscribe @AussieCossack

