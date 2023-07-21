Atlanta YouTube star Annabelle Ham (22) died after 'epileptic event' (Jul'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Annabelle Ham Dies: YouTube Star From Atlanta Who Suffered An “Epileptic Event” Was 22
July 18, 2023 4:51pm
Annabelle Ham, a social media personality with a fanbase on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, died following an “epileptic event,” according to her family. She was 22.
“This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” read a post on Annabelle’s Instagram profile. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”
https://deadline.com/2023/07/annabelle-ham-dead-youtube-star-suffered-epileptic-event-1235441159/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12311619/Annabelle-Ham-dies-suddenly-aged-22-tributes-flood-light-world.html
Mirrored - Sudden Death