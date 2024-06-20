© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are the astronauts from the Challenger disaster still alive? Justin Harvey has the evidence.
25 views • 11 months ago
Viral video on TikTok presents compelling evidence the Challenger space shuttle disaster victims may still be alive--the video creator comes on the show | New documentary "Treason" shows how federal government is building mass internment camps for patriotic Americans | DOJ prosecutes Texas doctor exposing illegal transgender surgery center | Bird flu becomes Cow Flu | Sen. Rand Paul holds hearing detailing Fauci's inner circle knew COVID came from a lab | Brain blood clots and horrifying skin disorders now associated with COVID shots | Kansas AG files lawsuit against Pfizer for COVID shot fraud on public | WH coins "cheap fakes" to cover up Biden dementia
