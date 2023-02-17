© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 86: Fellow fighters exposed to tourists that TikTok, Huawei, etc. are the CCP's grand overseas propaganda platforms and spy enterprises
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan
2/13/2023 对邪恶说不第86天：战友们向游客们揭露中共抖音，华为等企业是中共的大外宣和间谍企业
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #美迈斯