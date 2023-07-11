Laska & Boaz training | Dinner Etiquette

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laska | Pure breed | White Shepherd | 3 yrs
Boaz | Pure breed | Bullmastiff | 1 1/2 yrs
July 10th | 2023
Boaz guardian’s now.
My concern is Boaz going on the road.
Laska is trained only to go so far down the driveway.
Boaz has to be the same.
We’ll see how he progresses.
I am sure he will do just fine he is trying to learn.
I call him ‘Little John.’ My nick name for him, after my grandfather. He was in World War II | Auschwitz | German Interrogator for German P.O.W. | Canadian | Immigrated from Austria