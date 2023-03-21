It's not looking good...or is it?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We know the month of our rapture (more info in this video!) ...but what troubles will we see before we go? And how does God want us to prepare for the coming catastrophes before our departure?
show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HntG37j3sK5IlTjSTd0fzTHZ4h9C9jDQ/view?usp=sharing
Other video platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com
Prep supplies PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWpRqE_uKOB-ihMrHXIaqNmSWAzmOXsK/view?usp=sharing
Recommended videos:
Ezekiel’s wheel (of time) video: https://youtu.be/M3IZZsXvNG0
Sign of the Dragon video:https://youtu.be/AlzXU0fGIn0
‘Fig Tree’ Generation video: https://youtu.be/HedLMC4PSEY
Revelation 12 Sign (under 5 min.) :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSqPiR2EK2s
6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o
Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs