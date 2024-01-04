Dr. James Thorp Responds to Florida Surgeon General Calling for Complete Halt of COVID-19 Shots

The Vigilant Fox: Florida surgeon general calls for complete halt of COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” injected into billions of arms was not the same one used in Pfizer’s clinical trials. There was a “bait-and-switch.” The public received vials contaminated with plasmid DNA. As such, Dr. Joseph Ladapo called for a halt to the use of all COVID-19 mRNA injections on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1742660327634801039
