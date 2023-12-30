Create New Account
WEF brags about better vax uptake with no science
PJ Glassey
Published 2 months ago

Welp, the world's unelected oligarchy has concluded that they don't actually need to try to convince anyone of the "science" to get them to take the kill shot. Other techniques work better for sheeple compliance. 

Keywords
sciencevaccinemandatescompliancesheepleworld economic forumwef

