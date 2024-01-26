U.S. BOMBS YEMEN, IRAQ TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

The U.S. is escalating against Iran’s allies in both Yemen and Iraq in order to support the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 25,000 Palestinians.





On January 23, the U.S. and the United Kingdom, with support of other allies, carried out a large-scale aerial attack against the Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen. Eight targets of the Houthis were struck, according to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).





The Houthis’ military spokesman Brigade General Yahya Saree said that some 18 American and British strikes hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as well as the provinces of al-Hudaydah, Taiz and al-Bayda. The spokesman vowed that the attack will not go “unpunished.”





The U.S. and allies said in a statement released by the Pentagon that the attack was a response to the Houthis’ repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The group has been only attacking Israel and U.S. affiliated ships in response to the war on Gaza.





On January 24, the U.S. announced another wave of strikes against Yemen, allegedly targeting two missile launchers of the Houthis.





On the same day, CENTCOM said that the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned container ship, the M/V Maersk Detroit. The command claimed that two of the missiles were intercepted by U.S. warships and the third missed its target. However, the Houthis later announced that they had engaged U.S. vessels with missiles in a two-hour battle and damaged a warship.





Meanwhile in Iraq, the U.S. launched on January 24 strikes against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah, a faction of the officially-recognized Popular Mobilization Forces and an alleged part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).





The strikes were carried out in two sites in western Iraq, including al-Qa’im, as well as Jurf al-Sakhar. According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted “headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities” of Kataib Hezbollah.





An Iraqi fighter was killed and two others were wounded. Kataib Hezbollah spokesman, Jafar al-Hussaini, vowed that attacks on U.S. forces will continue.





Hours after the strikes, the IRI attacked a U.S. base in Syria, the Conoco gas plant, and two other bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, al-Asad Air Base and another located next to Erbil International Airport.





Overall, the U.S. appears to be willing to escalate against Iran’s allies in Yemen, Iraq and any other country in order to support the Israeli war on Gaza. However, the factions of the “Axis of Resistance” remain unfazed by U.S. Attacks.

https://southfront.press/us-bombs-yemen-iraq/