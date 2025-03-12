© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 202 – LET THE CONSTITUTION BE OUR GUIDE
This episode was originally going to be called, “point counter point” because the two of us go round and round on a lot of issues. However, one thing that we both firmly believe is that we as a country need to return to the “original” constitution. Perhaps this is the only way we can restore a country that has been lost for over a hundred years.
The other thing we agree on is there are three questions that need to be asked: Where are the arrests? Where are the convictions? Where is the punishment?