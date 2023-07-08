Antipsychotic Drugs DESTROY Brain Function: Use Nootopia To Optimize Brain Health

Stew Peters Show





July 7, 2023





Americans take more psychiatric drugs than any other country in the world.

Americans take more psychiatric drugs than any other country in the world.

Mr. Noots AKA Mark Effinger is here to talk about the dangerous side-effects from antipsychotic drugs.

This is an epidemic that is affecting children and getting them hooked on Big Pharma’s drugs for life.

Big Pharma and the FDA are suppressing the truth and silence Mark from being able to tell the truth about how his products can help brain function.

However, tens of thousands of people who have taken products from Nootopia claim it has transformed their lives for the better.

When doctors prescribe SSRI drugs, patients have a 33% increase in all cause mortality.

When children start to take drugs to “treat” ADHD it sets them up for failure.

These medications are permanently changing their neurology.

It is in effect a chemical lobotomy.

These drugs suppress hormones and neurochemicals the body needs and make kids into addicts.

Nootopia products are about saving people’s lives and are the safe and natural alternative to Big Pharma’s poison.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ypqbo-antipsychotic-drugs-destroy-brain-function-use-nootopia-to-optimize-brain-h.html