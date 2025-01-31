Gentile News Network™ - This video might radicalize you





Source: https://x.com/Gentilenewsnet/status/1885000884779696571





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9iji0k [thanks to https://slideplayer.com/slide/16851510/ 📄]





What's the reasoning behind not being allowed to charge other Jews interest?





LOXISM may actually be the oldest crime in existence