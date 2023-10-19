Rob Schmitt blasts a BBC journalist for lying, gaslighting the Gaza hospital strike story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX
Rob Schmitt blasts a journalist for "making up every single thing that he says" while reporting on the Gaza hospital strike: "Everything that you would expect to hear as the media tries to spin us into a world war for better ratings."
