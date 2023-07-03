Tom Renz | Vaccines Everywhere

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The malaria outbreak occurring in the U.S. is particularly interesting considering what we know about Bill Gates' funded research on the use of mosquitoes to vaccinate the population. Additionally, we are well aware of the research that's been done on injectng vaccines into our food supply. So let me ask you this, how do we have informed consent when vaccines are literally flying in the air? #Vaccines #BillGates #InformedConsent #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare #Nuremberg2
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102