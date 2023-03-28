Calm Before The Storm In Ukraine

The situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains dire. While Kiev is busy collecting NATO weapons ad transferring them to the front lines, the Russian military does not stop pushing through Ukrainian defenses on the battlefields and has to solve problems of logistical supplies in the area of military operations.

The problem of providing some Russian units with the necessary amount of artillery remains. In particular, Russian units in Avdeevka and the Wagner fighters claim that their existing supplies are still insufficient to support intensive offensive operations. However, after the recent public scandal between the head of the Wagner PMC and the Russian Defense Ministry, the situation seems no longer critical.

Despite the heavy fighting, Wagner forces are developing success in Bakhmut. Despite Western assessments that Russian assault units have lost their offensive potential, the Wagner fighters are rapidly approaching the administrative center of the city. They have already crossed the Bakhmutka River and are fighting near the central market, 500 meters from the city center. In the northern districts, the final stage of mop up operations in the industrial zone is ongoing. Ukrainian units abandoned the territory of the AZOM plant and withdrew to reserve positions near the administrative buildings of the machine-building plant. At the same time, Wagner fighters are advancing in the south of the city. Fighting is taking place along Mariupol Street; and in the southwest, Russian forces are approaching the Mig-17 monument, which is located at the last road leading out of the city.

The Russian Army continued its offensive near Avdeevka. Russian troops are storming the village of Pervomayskoye, launch assaults on Severnoye and Tonenkoye, in an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian strongholds in Avdeevka from the west. To the north of the city, Russian troops expanded their zone of control and occupied Novobakhmutovka. They also entered Novovakalinovo and advanced to the village of Keramik. Ukrainian strongholds in Avdeevka are heavily hit by Russian aviation.

In the northern Donbass Front, Russian troops continue storming Ukrainian positions west of Ploschanka, near Belogorovka and Nevsky. In Makeyevka, Russian artillery fire destroyed a bridge over the Zherebets River, which will significantly complicate the supply of the Ukrainian grouping on the eastern bank.

In the Zaporozhye region, there is calm before the storm. On March 23, another Ukrainian attempt of offensive was thwarted. The Ukrainian military tried to concentrate forces of up to one reinforced battalion in the Orekhov area. However, the Russian artillery hit the site of their manpower accumulation, causing them significant damage and violating the plans of the Ukrainian command.

SOUTH FRONT