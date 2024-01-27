Quo Vadis





Jan 26, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 25, 2024.





Here is Our Lady's Message for January 25:





Dear children, the Call of the Lord transforms the heart and produces true conversion.





Accept ye the Will of the Lord for your lives even if you are, like Paul, persecuted and rejected.





The true soldier of the Lord fights in the certainty of victory because he understands the Voice of the One who called him.





Listen to the Voice of the Lord and let ye Him transform you.





You are living in the time of pains and only through the strength of prayer can bear the weight of the cross.





Do not retreat.





Whoever is with the Lord will never be defeated.





As in the past, the Church of My Jesus will drink the bitter chalice of abandonment; It will be persecuted and many will retreat.





Do not feel ye alone.





I am your Mother and I will always be with you.





Bend your knees in prayer and everything will end well for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on January 1, 2024:





Dear children, thorns and petals.





You are walking towards a future of great persecutions.





The righteous will drink the bitter chalice of pain and the wicked will take pride of place.





Pray.

Pray.

Pray.





In the great shipwreck, My Devotees will be protected.





Be faithful to My Appeals.





You have freedom, but do not allow your freedom to take you away from the Lord.





Courage!





When you feel abandoned, always remember that I am your Mother and I will always be with you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





At this moment, I make an extraordinary shower of grace fall from Heaven upon you.





Onward in defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8I3UYDggTOg