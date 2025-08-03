Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans - Outrage AI Parody Song 🎶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI Parody Music Video poking fun at the online hysteria surrounding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans campaign.
✅ Blue jeans
✅ Blonde panic
✅ DEI gone wild
✅ Kamala wore jeans and nobody cared
✅ Twitter melting down over cotton and thighs
✅ American Eagle laughing all the way to the bank
Mirrored - AI Trailer Home