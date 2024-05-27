BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAX POISONED ROCK STAR DESTROYED BY PEPTIC ULCER DISEASE
ChestyP
ChestyP
33 followers
2
303 views • 11 months ago

Springsteen demands vaccinated-only audience

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=b4WYbqBktG4


###


Bruce Springsteen opens up about peptic ulcer diagnosis

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7UpYpYi11UU


###


Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June

https://www.nprDOTorg/2021/06/08/1004317191/springsteen-foo-fighters-strokes-rock-new-yorkers-in-june


###


Bruce Springsteen Returns To Broadway - With A Vaccine Mandate

https://www.forbesDOTcom/sites/leeseymour/2021/06/07/bruce-springsteen-returns-to-broadwaywith-a-vaccine-mandate/?sh=4da71e9d6751


###


‘Springsteen on Broadway’ is returning, but not for guests who haven’t had F.D.A.-authorized vaccines.

The venue, New York’s St. James Theatre, is making no exceptions for people who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.

https://www.nytimesDOTcom/2021/06/16/world/bruce-springsteen-broadway-vaccine.html


###


@springsteen

14 hours ago

"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to Postpone Prague and Milan Shows Under Doctor's Direction, European Stadium Tour Resumes June 12 in Madrid Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C7cBDGmMfKw/


###


Sickick - I Can Feel It (Michael Jackson x Phil Collins Remix)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=JITt3-9PyAU

diseasebruce springsteenbruceulcerpepticspringsteenpeptic ulcer disease
