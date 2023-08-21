When the Contracts are Signed You Get a Mortgage Commitment to Get Your New Home! 20+ Year RE Agent Explains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get a Mortgage Commitment to Get Your New Home! CHRIS BERGER - 20+ year licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com
Contact Chris at: [email protected]
Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.
Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!
Get a Mortgage Commitment to Get Your New Home! CHRIS BERGER - 20+ year licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com
In this video Chris Berger - Real Estate Agent in NY & FL - Tells you about getting a mortgage commitment. Commitment = Mortgage Date = CLOSE!
Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.
Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!
#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit