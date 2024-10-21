Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 21, 2024 – FINANCIAL RESET incoming, Iran EMP weapons and CYBER ATTACK on US elections

- Gold and silver skyrocket while banks begin to crater

- Trump makes fries at McDonald's

- Trump will have to RESET the entire U.S. budget, close federal agencies and back the currency by gold

- Social security and government pensions will be wiped out in the financial reset

- Only those who own gold, silver, Bitcoin or REAL assets (like land) will have anything remaining

- Israel bombs BANKS in Lebanon as Zionists target civilian infrastructure

- Zionism is a mental health disorder rooted in ethnic supremacy and a God complex

- Cyber attack warning from the intelligence community - false flag?

- Interview and debate with Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr.

- Sermon #84 - Daniel Ch 12 - ETERNAL LIFE is only achieved through God, not technology or machines







