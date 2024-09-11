THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Wednesday 9/11/24 • TRUMP-HARRIS DEBATE - News, Calls & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TRUMP TROUNCES KAMALA IN WHAT MAY HAVE BEEN HIS FINAL DEBATE
With Harris failing to agree to another debate as of yet, Tuesday's event could be the only meetup between the candidates.
Watch and share the link to this censored transmission to bypass the Big Tech information gatekeepers!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson