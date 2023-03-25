Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ignore Threats Of The Wicked.

Proverbs 24:19-20 (NIV).

19) Do not fret because of evildoers

or be envious of the wicked,

20) for the evildoer has no future hope,

and the lamp of the wicked will be snuffed out.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Do not fear or envy the Wicked.

They are hopeless and doomed.

