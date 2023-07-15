Positive from the LuxOr show

Seaport. Helsinki.

While normal people enjoy Helsinki, Luxor, of course... Dancing!

They can't dance in any way, aim, get pumped up and contort themselves enough!

Fashion and Dance Theater Show LuxorThe dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.

https://vk.com/show_luxor

https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor

https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/





A series of videos from CMCproduction video studio:

"Stylish video"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc

"The atmosphere of passion Show Luxor"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q

Stylish Video Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14

Show Luxor (Video clip for the Luxor Show program)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY





Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 1)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss

Dance and gymnastics show Show Luxor (Part 2)

https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3

Dance is your pulse. Luxor Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H

LuxOr Fashion and Dance Theater Show Ballet

https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-



