© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Evacuated Families From Rafah Go Back To Their Khan Younis Homes And Live on top of Rubble
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRR2d8g7JG8
بيتي أولى فيّ".. عائلات نازحة من رفح تقيم فوق ركام منازلها
“My home is more important to me.” Displaced families from Rafah live on top of the rubble of their homes