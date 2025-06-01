BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
307 views • 3 months ago

BREAKING May 30, 2025

Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American

https://newrepublic.com/post/195904/trump-palantir-data-americans

The Trump administration is collecting data on all Americans, and they are enlisting the data analysis company Palantir to do it.

The New York Times reports that Trump has enlisted Palantir, founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, to carry out his executive order instructing government agencies including the IRS to share data with each other.

This is the plan to destroy America with Technocracy, the AI Dystopian Nightmare of a Digital Prison. Time to take back America before they enslave We The People!

Palantir World Order PDF

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:04d15988-1845-4765-9477-bfc630390248

Ways to support the channel:

Cash App: $OfficialTruthZone

Paypal: paypal.me/truthseeker247

Mirrored - Truth Seeker/Alchematron

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
trumppalantirmaster database
