Google, Apple & The WEF: Finding New Ways To Commit The Same Old Sins

In this episode, we'll take a look at the latest blasphemous ad from Apple as they tell us that they basically want an earth with no plants, animals or humans with zero carbon emissions while claiming that they will be carbon free by 2030, which is absolute nonsense. We'll also look at how Google envisions its Artificial Intelligence as a god they create, and finally, we'll take a look at the reprobate sodomite who advises Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum and his devilish ideas. Of course, all these men are proving they have the very traits of their father, the devil, and we'll see how we overcome them all.

