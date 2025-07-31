Israel preplanned Gaza Genocide to 'solve demographic problem' - Mearsheimer to Tucker Carlson, clip 3

Israel preplanned Gaza genocide to 'solve demographic problem' – Mearsheimer

💬 “The Israelis are executing a genocide in Gaza, and we are complicitous in that genocide,” US political scientist John Mearsheimer told Tucker Carlson.

He argued that October 7 was viewed by Israeli leadership as a strategic opportunity for ethnic cleansing:

💬 “Ethnic cleansing was a subject the Zionists talked about from the get-go — because there was no way they could create a greater Israel without doing massive ethnic cleansing.”