ANOTHER CHOCOLATE DOUGHNUT GETS GLAZED....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How do these news reporters report this stuff without busting out laughing? Oh Sharrod. Are you going for more vaccines? Have you warned anyone?
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/sharrod.mangum/
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/video/1549471
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report