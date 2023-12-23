Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker, O’Keefe, Kirk and Pool Discuss The “WHITENESS RIGS THE GAME Leaked Internal IBM Document
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
100 views
Published 2 months ago

O'Keefe Media Group


Dec 22, 2023


Tucker, O’Keefe, Kirk and Pool discuss the “WHITENESS RIGS THE GAME" leaked internal IBM document claims that "whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again." Part of the company's "Allyship" program aims to instruct employees how "whiteness works" with a circular graph claiming that whiteness seeks to divide and conquer and that "spaces are determined by race." We reached out to the author of the document, Anne H. Moorer, for comment.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vayqoO63m00

Keywords
racedivide and conquertuckerdocumentleakomggameibmjames okeefekirkwhitenesspoolspacesrigsokeefe media grouphides the rulesallyshipcircular graphanne h moorer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket