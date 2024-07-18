7/18/24 RNC DAY 4 THREAT!? #Pray4Trump

7/18/24: Is President Trump in danger at his RNC GOP Nomination acceptance speech tonight? Why is SS Dir. Che_tle there, refusing to speak to GOP leadership- who is she delivering msgs to & what is she overseeing? Is Vance handled by CB Pilgrim's Society? Austin Pr_vate Capit_l massive short sales point to 911 level FF event....Usha V_nce groomed as handler- 322, GhwB, King's Privy C..... Pray4Trump!!! We ARE FREE!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO! Thank You!





Forensics of the Trump Assassination Attempt: Dr. Katherine Horton start at 40"



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKj0-febXqo&t=3237s





Austin Private Capital: Bushes, Cheneys, Blackrock, Vanguard massive shorts on Trump Media Corp stocks 7/12:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/explosive-revelation-investment-firm-that-allegedly-put-options/





Usha Vance: JD's Handler for CB

https://aim4truth.org/2024/07/17/j-d-vances-hindu-wife-usha-is-an-evident-handler-of-j-d-vance-for-the-british-pilgrims-society/





SS Dir. Cheatle onsite at RNC Day 3 & 4:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/senators-confront-secret-service-chief-rnc-you-owe-president-trump-answers





Vance/Pence: same suit/tie VP Nomination

https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/convention2016/mikepencernc2016.htm





Trump Must Dismantle the Intelligence State:

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/bilderberg-expert-advises-trump-he?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=146763119&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!