© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2mtn85c130
07/24/2023 Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on CNBC: The CCP is the biggest threat we've had since Pearl Harbor. They don't see us as a competitor. They see us as an enemy. Just look at what they've done. The infiltration they've done in our country, the list goes on.
07/24/2023 美前驻联合国大使尼基·海利做客CNBC：中共是我们自珍珠港事件以来面临的最大威胁。他们不认为我们是竞争者，我们在他们眼中就是敌人。去看看他们的所作所为，比如他们对美国的渗透，还有很多其他方面的事情，不胜枚举。