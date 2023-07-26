BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on CNBC: The CCP is the biggest threat we've had since Pearl Harbor
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
5 views • 07/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2mtn85c130

07/24/2023 Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on CNBC: The CCP is the biggest threat we've had since Pearl Harbor. They don't see us as a competitor. They see us as an enemy. Just look at what they've done. The infiltration they've done in our country, the list goes on.


07/24/2023 美前驻联合国大使尼基·海利做客CNBC：中共是我们自珍珠港事件以来面临的最大威胁。他们不认为我们是竞争者，我们在他们眼中就是敌人。去看看他们的所作所为，比如他们对美国的渗透，还有很多其他方面的事情，不胜枚举。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
