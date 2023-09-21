O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe approached Pfizer Vice President Josh Brown during a recent school board meeting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe approached Pfizer Vice President of Government Relations Josh Brown during a recent school board meeting.
The journalist was questioning Brown about a previous undercover video report where a Pfizer employee made shocking statements about the company mutating viruses behind the public’s back and how Covid was a “cash cow” that was good for Big Pharma.