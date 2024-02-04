© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Kent at San Ysidro Take Our Border Back Rally! San Ysidro at 10:20 pst.
San Ysidro is the mouth of the I5 fentanyl expressway where fentanyl enters the US & poisons our loved ones in WA3.
Join the Action: Joe Kent for Congress! 🇺🇸 Unleashing a New Era with Bold Leadership and Real Change!
Tune in to Joe’s Live Stream – Be a Part of the Movement! #JoeKentForCongress
Topics - WA on the top 10 list for illegal aliens & fentanyl deaths thanks to Dem policies. Stumbling into a regional war w/Iran.
Donate to joekentforcongress.com