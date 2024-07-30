Shocking Increase in U.S. Child Mortality: What's Killing the Kids?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So the Western country with the most advanced and by far most expensive ‘health’ care system also has the highest, and increasing, child mortality.
Oh, and said country has the most scheduled ‘vaccinations’.
And chronic disease is increasing with the number of the jabs on the schedule.
And when there was a drop in injections during the ‘pandemic’, child mortality also dropped.
And when a new injection was rolled out starting in 2021/2022, child deaths suddenly increased further.
And a number of severe diseases (such as autism) start and sudden, unexpected deaths occur often within days of injection.
But remember what the ‘scientists’ say: correlation is not causation (unless it supports a desired narrative). The elephant in the room shall not be mentioned.
