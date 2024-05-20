NHL star suffers vax poison injection induced BLOOD CLOTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is expected to miss Game 7 against Edmonton with a blood clotting issue. The exact timeline for his return is unknown, but several sources stressed this, thankfully, is not considered a life-threatening situation. It’s a big loss for the Canucks, as Boeser is having an excellent season — leading Vancouver with seven goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games."
https://www.sportsnetDOTca/nhl/article/canucks-brock-boeser-expected-to-miss-game-7-with-blood-clotting-issue/
###
"TSN Canucks reporter Farhan Lalji and TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug join SC with Jay Onrait to discuss how Brock Boeser not playing in Game 7 will affect both the Canucks and Oilers as they look to advance to the Western Conference Final."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wRhHTx9HLM
Mirrored - bootcamp
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/