Can A Born Again Believer Be In Demonic Bondage? Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat Explains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can A Born Again Believer Be In Demonic Bondage? Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat ExplainsZEV'S MAIN WEBSITE www.messiahofisraelministries.com
CARL'S MAIN WEBSITE www.carlgallups.com
Carl's Books www.carlgallups.com/store
YESHUA PROTOCOL www.carlgallups.com/protocol
GLIMPSES OF GLORY www.carlgallups.com/glimpsesofglory
Zev's BOOK - UNMASKING THE CHALDEAN SPIRIT https://www.messiahofisraelministries.org/chaldean/
Carl's AMAZON Books www.amazon.com/author/carlgallups